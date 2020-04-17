Egypt confirms 168 new COVID-19 cases, 2,673 in total

The Egyptian Health Ministry confirmed on Thursday 168 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 2,673, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Also, 13 new deaths from the novel coronavirus were announced on Thursday, raising the death toll in Egypt to 196, said the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed in a statement.

Megahed added that 43 cases, including three foreigners, were completely cured and discharged from hospitals, "raising the total recoveries to 596."

He said that all COVID-19 cases in Egypt receive necessary medical care in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization.

Megahed added that Health Minister Hala Zayed held a video conference with six isolation hospitals in different provinces to make sure they have sufficient medical supplies.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Thursday that the government will halt all public means of transport and close public parks next Monday, a traditional Egyptian festival known as Sham el-Nessim (breathing the breeze).

This festival is mostly celebrated through going out to entertainment places and public parks.

"On Monday, all public means of transport, including the railway, the subway and the public buses, as well as river means of transport, will be halted," said the Egyptian prime minister in a press conference.

He added that there will also be "complete closure of public parks and gardens, beaches and places with any kind of gathering."

Madbouly explained that the decision was made to prevent gatherings and maintain the precautionary measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Over the past month, Egypt has temporarily suspended schools and universities, halted flights, cancelled sports activities, closed entertainment places and malls, stopped mass prayers and shut down museums and archeological sites to combat the virus.

The country is currently implementing a nationwide 10-hour nighttime curfew for two weeks until April 23 over COVID-19 concerns.

Earlier on Thursday, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi expressed his appreciation of the people's cooperation with the state authorities and institutions to implement the precautionary measures to combat the pandemic.

"We're passing together through a decisive stage in our current confrontation of coronavirus," Sisi said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page, urging Egyptians to stick to the precautionary measures "to preserve the success that we have achieved so far."