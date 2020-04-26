Panama coronavirus cases rise to 5,538, deaths reach 159
Confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Panama reached 5,538 on Saturday, a rise of 200 from the previous day, while related deaths increased by five to 159, the health ministry said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Director of epidemiology Lourdes Moreno presented the Central American country’s latest figures at a news conference.
