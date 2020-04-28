5.2-magnitude quake hits 102km ESE of Hihifo, Tonga
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 102 km ESE of Hihifo, Tonga at 00:13:43 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 16.3874 degrees south latitude and 172.9005 degrees west longitude, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Claims made in connection with so-called "Armenian genocide" are aimed at achieving political goals by falsifying history: Turkic Council
Ex-FBI agent arrested on conspiracy charge alleging acceptance of bribes paid by lawyer linked to Armenian organized crime figure
Latest
Meeting in MFA of Turkmenistan with representatives of the UN and its structural agencies working in the country
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had video call (PHOTO)