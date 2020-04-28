5.2-magnitude quake hits 102km ESE of Hihifo, Tonga

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 102 km ESE of Hihifo, Tonga at 00:13:43 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 16.3874 degrees south latitude and 172.9005 degrees west longitude, Trend reports citing Xinhua.