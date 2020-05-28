S.Korea reports 79 more COVID-19 cases, 11,344 in total

South Korea reported 79 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,344, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The daily caseload soared above 70 for the first time in 53 days since April 5. Of the new cases, 11 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,232.

A new cluster infection was found at a logistics center of e-commerce operator Coupang in Bucheon, just west of the capital Seoul. A total of 69 cases have been traceable to the distribution center as of Thursday morning.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 269. The total fatality rate stood at 2.37 percent.

A total of 45 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,340. The total recovery rate was 91.2 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 868,000 people, among whom 834,952 tested negative for the virus and 22,370 are being checked.