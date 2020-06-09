Burundi's outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza dies of heart attack

Burundi's outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of a heart attack in a hospital in east-central Burundi, said a government statement issued here on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Nkurunziza felt discomfort since the night of June 6 and was taken to a hospital in Karusi Province, the statement said, adding that his health condition improved on Sunday but surprisingly changed later and died at the age of 55.

Nkurunziza was elected the president of Burundi by the parliament in 2005, and was re-elected in 2010 and in 2015.