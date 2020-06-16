A song for solidarity during COVID-19 (VIDEO)

16 June 2020
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

As the world continues to reel under the oppression of COVID-19, 29 distinguished Global Musicians – from various Corona impacted countries have come together to create a melody which proves that this is a time only for social distancing, not emotional distancing.

The artist community world over has been badly hit due to cancellation of concerts and festivals. While music does not flow from concert halls, it has not ceased to wield its magical wand, bring communities together more than ever before.

Indian musicians in collaboration with artists world over have come together to perform in this unique tribute Conceptualized & Composed by Violin Maestro Dr. Mysore Manjunath, Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee. This song while conveying the bhava of distress and loss, ends in a positive note. Sri Ganapathi Sachidananda Swamiji , one of the renowned spiritual leaders of India has graciously written the lyrics and also blessed this video by reciting in it. This has been composed in the Raga Charukeshi, ancient Indian Raga. Four of musicians featured here are the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi awardees.

All musicians have played and done the recordings at their respective countries! This video is around 8.32 minutes long.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gxNsndTnZ2oCq6MKmnYBW5NNMe60bLUP/view?usp=drivesdk

