Belarus adds 331 new COVID-19 cases, total 60,713
Belarus reported 331 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its total to 60,713, according to the country's health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The country also reported 1,241 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 42,689, while 373 people with chronic diseases have died, including six over the past 24 hours, said the ministry.
