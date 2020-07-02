Chile's COVID-19 cases top 280,000

Chile on Wednesday said the total number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus has climbed to 282,043, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 5,753 after 65 more patients died in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Over the same 24-hour period, tests detected 2,650 new cases of infection, including 2,134 that presented symptoms and 300 that were asymptomatic.

Currently, 30,847 cases are considered to be active, either receiving hospital treatment or recovering in quarantine at 151 isolation centers established by the government.

According to Health Minister Enrique Paris, lockdown measures in the capital Santiago and its metropolitan area, as well as other regions, will continue for another week.