Brazil reports over 50,000 new COVID-19 cases, 1,060 more deaths

The Brazilian Ministry of Health reported on Friday 50,644 new COVID-19 cases and 1,060 more deaths in the last 24 hours, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The national caseload rose to 3,275,520 and the death toll reached 106,523, according to the ministry.

Brazil has the highest number of cases and deaths in Latin America.

Sao Paulo, the most populated state in the country, is the epicenter of the pandemic in Brazil and has registered 26,613 deaths, followed by the states of Rio de Janeiro and Ceara.

The health ministry added that so far, 2,384,302 people in the country have recovered from the disease.