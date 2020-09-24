Chilean capital's metro in full operation after damage from social unrest

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced on Wednesday that the Santiago Metro system is once again fully operational after dozens of stations were damaged during social unrest in October 2019, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Today, with the reopening of the Trinidad and Protectora de la Infancia metro stations, and in less than a year, the 136 stations of the Metro are operating and the entire capacity of the Metro is at the service of the inhabitants of the city of Santiago," said the president at the reopening ceremony.

The president thanked Metro workers and others who contributed to the refurbishment of each of the 118 vandalized stations.

"This enormous effort was worth it, because the Metro is the backbone of our public transportation system, and because its full recovery and 100 percent operation means that millions and millions of our countrymen will be able to save time and dedicate it to their families, to travel with greater safety and comfort through the city, and improve their quality of life," he said.

Demonstrations initially broke out in last October against a hike in metro fares in the capital Santiago, then spread across the country as Chileans expressed their discontent with the high cost of living, lack of public services and growing inequality.