Trading in shares of Xiaomi halted pending share sale, bond issue statement

Other News 2 December 2020 10:15 (UTC+04:00)
Trading in shares of Xiaomi halted pending share sale, bond issue statement

Trading in shares of Xiaomi Corp was halted on Wednesday on the company’s request pending a statement, the Chinese smartphone maker said in a filing to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The Hong Kong bourse had issued a notice of the suspension before the market opened but gave no details.

The Beijing-based company said the shares were suspended pending an announcement regarding an issue of convertible bonds and placing of existing shares and top-up subscription of shares under a general mandate. It gave no further details.

Xiaomi has raised $3.91 billion as part of a deal that includes Hong Kong’s largest top-up placement and a convertible bond deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan can take steps to include its underground water channels into UNESCO list
Azerbaijan can take steps to include its underground water channels into UNESCO list
Azerbaijan's AccessBank looks to regain share in agricultural lending
Azerbaijan's AccessBank looks to regain share in agricultural lending
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 2
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 2
Loading Bars
Latest
Kazakhstan taking measures to double agriculture goods export via digitalization Business 10:45
Kazakh KazMunayGas to continue improving sustainable dev't activities Oil&Gas 10:44
Turkmennebit State Concern puts new productive wells into operation Oil&Gas 10:43
Azerbaijan can take steps to include its underground water channels into UNESCO list Business 10:41
Turkey's October 2020 car exports to France increase Turkey 10:34
Azerbaijan's AccessBank looks to regain share in agricultural lending Finance 10:31
UAE boosts import of defense industry products from Turkey Turkey 10:22
Uzbek Agriculture Ministry reveals volume of harvested raw cotton Uzbekistan 10:19
Iranian currency rates for December 2 Finance 10:19
Trading in shares of Xiaomi halted pending share sale, bond issue statement Other News 10:15
Demand for Turkish cars in Kazakhstan increases Turkey 10:10
Albgaz invites bids for maintenance of TAP section in Albania Oil&Gas 10:10
Albania ready to offer full range of gas network maintenance services for TAP Oil&Gas 10:09
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 2 Finance 10:00
Fuel demand to recover over 2021-2022, while growth rates to soften Oil&Gas 09:56
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas plans to increase productivity of wells Oil&Gas 09:54
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for December 2 Uzbekistan 09:53
Cargo traffic to/from Azerbaijan via NSTC carried out regularly Transport 09:52
Azerbaijani branch of Romanian IT GRUP talks plans for 2021 ICT 09:47
OPEC+ failure could be highly detrimental for oil prices Oil&Gas 09:46
SecGen of OIC sends letter to President of Azerbaijan Politics 09:35
Gov't spokesman warns against quick decisions on Iran's nuclear program Nuclear Program 09:34
Kazakh power networks maintenance company to buy construction materials via tender Tenders 09:26
Japan ruling party weighs up inheritance tax exemption for foreigners Finance 08:52
Iran ready to share scientific achievements with friendly countries Society 08:45
Georgia to increase price of natural gas for commercial consumption starting January Oil&Gas 08:32
Singapore becomes first country to approve sale of lab-grown meat Business 08:22
Turkey, EU cooperation key to fight hate, discrimination in Europe: Comms Director Altun Turkey 08:10
683 COVID-19 cases among schoolchildren registered in Kyrgyzstan in 3 months Kyrgyzstan 07:41
State-owned enterprises in Georgia lose about 130 mln GEL due to pandemic Finance 07:40
Eurozone manufacturing sector expands at slower pace Economy 07:36
Borrell highlights terrorist nature of Fakhrizadeh assassination Iran 07:20
Kazakhstan invites Hungarian companies to jointly hold geological exploration Business 07:01
Bezos' Blue Origin taps former Pentagon, NASA officials for new advisory board US 06:24
Ford announces 580 mln USD investment in Argentina Business 05:38
Cement price up in Uzbekistan due to decrease in production volumes Uzbekistan 05:01
House seen backing bill that could block Chinese firms from U.S. securities markets Business 04:16
Lebanon central bank can keep subsidies for only two more months Finance 03:28
Nigerian troops kill 5 gunmen, rescue nine hostages Other News 02:51
Israeli archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old game dice Israel 01:39
Tesla CEO says he is open to friendly deal with rival carmaker Business 00:47
Uzbekistan’s export of furniture products to Italy down Business 1 December 23:50
Iran increases exports from Gilan Province Business 1 December 23:41
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to buy spares Tenders 1 December 23:35
FAA issues new first air certificate for Boeing 737 MAX since 2019 Transport 1 December 23:30
Number of Kyrgyzstan’s recoveries from COVID-19 reaches 64,711 with 560 new ones Kyrgyzstan 1 December 22:24
Georgia to participate in discussion on Black Sea security at NATO Foreign Ministerial Georgia 1 December 22:19
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rising in Iran Finance 1 December 22:15
Turkey to start COVID-19 vaccination drive after Dec. 11 Turkey 1 December 22:10
COVID-related restriction may complicate procedures for car registration in Georgia Business 1 December 21:16
Euronews prepares reportage from Azerbaijani Aghdam liberated from occupation (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 December 21:02
AP highlights aspects of Armenian Armed Forces withdrawal from districts of Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 December 20:33
Israeli airline conducts 1st commercial passenger flight to UAE Israel 1 December 20:28
Humiliating prisoners of war is not characteristic of Azerbaijani people - State Security Service Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 December 20:05
Quarantine regime to affect some investment projects of Kazakh national oil company Oil&Gas 1 December 19:53
Equal number of Russian, Turkish personnel to work in center to control ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 December 19:49
Georgian IT sector to arouse investor interest ICT 1 December 19:25
Azerbaijani marine infantry personnel return to place of permanent deployment (PHOTO) Politics 1 December 19:22
Delivery process of logistic support assets for peacekeeping contingent in Azerbaijan continues (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 1 December 19:13
Georgian economy sees decrease due to COVID-19 lockdown Business 1 December 19:11
Return of Lachin district by Azerbaijan has not only important political, but also economic significance - Georgian expert Georgia 1 December 19:11
AP publishes article highlighting political success of Azerbaijan over Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 December 18:45
Foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan and Poland up Business 1 December 18:42
Georgia reveals details of Fourth Stage of Anti-Crisis Plan Business 1 December 18:41
Azerbaijani Culture Minister gives interview to France 24 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 December 18:32
Gradual liberalization of wholesale and retail electricity markets defined in Georgia Oil&Gas 1 December 18:18
Import of aluminum by Azerbaijan up Business 1 December 18:13
Georgia approves volume of external debt planned for 2021 Finance 1 December 18:09
Development of well-functioning gas hub to diversify Georgia’s gas market Oil&Gas 1 December 18:08
Uzbekistan, Belarus eye signing mutual tourism dev’t agreement Tourism 1 December 18:02
Demand for tobacco products in Azerbaijan may decline amid pandemic crisis Business 1 December 18:00
UAE based company to grow cannabis in Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya region Business 1 December 17:57
Fiat brand to electrify 60% of its models by end-2021 Europe 1 December 17:56
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions state medium-term bonds Finance 1 December 17:55
Georgian hazelnut-producing company faces with complex logistics Business 1 December 17:54
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 2 Oil&Gas 1 December 17:53
Number of phishing attacks on Azerbaijani web sites down ICT 1 December 17:51
European culture to have new dimensions with Lachin's liberation - US expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 December 17:48
Enagas working on 12 projects in hydrogen developments Oil&Gas 1 December 17:48
Spanish Enagas moving towards more sustainable energy model Oil&Gas 1 December 17:45
Azerbaijan's mortgage fund puts up new bond tranche for auction Finance 1 December 17:42
Georgia names number of beneficiaries of discount cards under agro-diesel promotion program Oil&Gas 1 December 17:38
World Bank helps Georgia to purchase equipment in its fight against coronavirus Business 1 December 17:35
Italy decreases crude petroleum oil import from Kazakhstan year-on-year Oil&Gas 1 December 17:34
Azerbaijan's minister of transport meets UK ambassador ICT 1 December 17:31
Municipality of Italy's Milan adopts document in support of Azerbaijan Politics 1 December 17:01
Ganja teenager won a bronze medal at the International Olympiad in Informatics! Business 1 December 16:39
Production at Azerbaijan’s Kursangi, Garabagli fields adjusted under OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 1 December 16:35
Georgia reveals Top-5 insurance companies by car insurance premiums Finance 1 December 16:34
Israeli startups raised over $900m in November Israel 1 December 16:31
Afrosiyob Palace hotel in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region put up for auction Business 1 December 16:24
Absolute volume of mortgage loans in Azerbaijan grows in 10M2020 Finance 1 December 16:22
Kazakhstan creating e-maps of farmlands to support farmers Business 1 December 16:20
Projects linking Turkmenistan with South Caucasus may be of great interest to Belgium - ambassador Business 1 December 16:15
Georgia sees increase in persimmon and caraway seeds export Business 1 December 16:12
Uzbekistan meets criteria for participation in GSP+, EU commission says Uzbekistan 1 December 16:10
Kazakhstan-based ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC looks to expand export supplies Business 1 December 16:08
Azerbaijan increases production of construction materials Construction 1 December 16:06
BP PETROLLERİ A.S. reduces aviation fuels exports Oil&Gas 1 December 16:02
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of Lachin (PHOTO) Politics 1 December 15:50
All news