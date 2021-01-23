India's COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy shines in South Asia and beyond

Other News 23 January 2021 11:35 (UTC+04:00)
India's COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy shines in South Asia and beyond

India's vaccine diplomacy seems to be shining as the country is giving millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine to South Asian nations for the past few days, promising to help its neighbours, among others, at a time when the disease continues to grip the region. Now it is spreading beyond the regional boundaries as well.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Friday said: "Keeping in view the domestic requirements of the phased rollout, India will continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner. It will ensure that domestic manufacturers will have adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements while supplying abroad."

He said there is interest in many countries in accessing vaccines from India which is the global hub for vaccine production.

"In so far as these requests for vaccines from India, you would recall that the Prime Minister has already stated that India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting this crisis," he said.

The MEA official said: "As we announced on 19 January, our grant assistance of vaccines to the neighbouring countries commenced on 20 January. On the first day, 1.5 lakh doses of vaccines were supplied to Bhutan and 1 lakh doses to Maldives as grant assistance."

Speaking on the various nations where the vaccines have been sent, he said: "Yesterday, supplies of 10 lakh doses to Nepal and 20 lakh doses to Bangladesh were undertaken. Today, consignments of 15 lakh doses for Myanmar, 1 lakh doses to Mauritius and 50,000 doses to Seychelles are being airlifted."

Srivastava said: "As stated earlier, supplies as grant assistance to Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be undertaken after receiving confirmation of regulatory clearances from these two countries. Contractual supplies are also being undertaken to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Morocco, Bangladesh and Myanmar."

He said the vaccines are sent to the foreign nations both as gifts as well as on a commercial basis.

Leaders of several nations have thanked India for sending the vaccine.

Nepal PM KP Oli tweeted: "I thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi
ji as well as the Government and people of India for the generous grant of one million doses of COVID vaccine to Nepal at this critical time when India is rolling out vaccination for it's own people."

The official Twitter page of Bangladesh's ruling Awami League also tweeted: "HPM #SheikhHasina has thanked the Govt of #India and HPM @narendramodi for sending a batch of two million doses of #COVISHIELD #vaccine as a gift to the people of #Bangladesh."

Immunization programme is being implemented in India, as in other countries, in a phased manner to cover the healthcare providers, frontline workers and the most vulnerable.

"Keeping in view the domestic requirements of the phased rollout, India will continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner. It will be ensured that domestic manufacturers will have adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements while supplying abroad," MEA had earlier said in a statement.

India had earlier supplied hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir and paracetamol tablets, as well as diagnostic kits, ventilators, masks, gloves and other medical supplies to a large number of countries during the COVID19 pandemic.

India has also provided training to several neighbouring countries to enhance and strengthen their clinical capabilities, under the Partnerships for Accelerating Clinical Trials (PACT) programme.

Separately, several training courses have been organized for healthcare workers and administrators of partner countries under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme, sharing our experience in dealing with the pandemic.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran and Russia to increase transportation ties
Iran and Russia to increase transportation ties
Turkey halts flights from Brazil due to new COVID-19 variant
Turkey halts flights from Brazil due to new COVID-19 variant
Denmark halts UAE flights for five days over COVID-19
Denmark halts UAE flights for five days over COVID-19
Loading Bars
Latest
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for January 23 Uzbekistan 11:45
Brazil President Bolsonaro thanks PM Modi for 'sanjeevni booti' against Covid with Hanuman pic Other News 11:40
India's COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy shines in South Asia and beyond Other News 11:35
Cooperation on North-South Corridor to be researched during Iran’s FMA visit to Azerbaijan Politics 11:33
First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in Myanmar from India Other News 11:33
Iranian currency rates for January 23 Finance 11:14
Joint dev't of Dostlug field to be commercially, technically attractive - Wood Mackenzie Oil&Gas 10:50
Socio-economic situation in Armenia deteriorating - Azerbaijani MP Politics 10:28
AstraZeneca to supply 31 million COVID-19 shots to EU in first quarter, a 60% cut Europe 10:25
Iran and Cuba to increase production capacity of COVID-19 vaccine Society 10:24
Iran and Russia to increase transportation ties Business 10:10
One Year to Special Olympics World Winter Games Kazan 2022 Russia 10:04
Azerbaijan producing lubricants based on new components Economy 10:01
Azerbaijan to soon start issuing lump-sum subsidies to orchard farmers Economy 09:50
Cancelling SMS permits due to eased quarantine raises passenger traffic in Baku Economy 09:37
Turkey halts flights from Brazil due to new COVID-19 variant Transport 08:51
COVAX to purchase 40 mln doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - WHO World 08:51
Kazakhstan welcomes entry into force of Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Kazakhstan 08:30
Fitch downgrades three Georgian Banks' support ratings Business 08:11
Tax authorities of Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss launch of joint project Kyrgyzstan 07:51
Chinese Mission to EU condemns European Parliament for interfering in Hong Kong affairs Europe 07:35
Dev't of "green" energy potential in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region to attract investments Oil&Gas 07:01
Denmark halts UAE flights for five days over COVID-19 Transport 06:28
UK business activity suffers steep slump in January amid fresh lockdown Economy 05:46
Kazakhstan boosts exports volume to Canada amid COVID-19 Business 05:01
Kenya Airways suspends flights to France, Netherlands due to COVID-19 Transport 04:26
Italy tells TikTok to block users after death of young girl ICT 03:34
UK records another 40,261 coronavirus cases, 1,401 deaths Europe 02:47
Canada's Trudeau presses Pfizer CEO on vaccine shortage, hints at travel crackdown Other News 01:52
Swiss court finds Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz guilty of corruption Finance 01:10
Georgian ski resorts remain closed Tourism 00:21
Kazakhstan increases volume of petroleum oil exported to Germany Business 00:15
Four men jailed for manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants in UK Europe 22 January 23:56
Reports that Azerbaijani Minister of Sports fell into coma - not true Society 22 January 23:35
Turkey registers more than 5 967 new coronavirus cases Turkey 22 January 23:09
Iran has increased oil export - Minister Oil&Gas 22 January 22:20
UAE confirms it inked $23 billion deal to buy F-35 jets, drones from U.S. Finance 22 January 22:15
Georgian President meets EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Georgia 22 January 21:50
Azerbaijan discloses trade surplus with Romania Business 22 January 21:19
East Kazakhstan prolongs restrictions Kazakhstan 22 January 21:19
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee exceeds forecast of budget receipts in 2020 Finance 22 January 20:56
‘Bibiheybat’ Ship Repair Yard completes overhaul of ‘Ramiz Hajiyev’ floating crane Transport 22 January 20:48
Azerbaijan’s export of precious stones and natural pearls up Business 22 January 20:40
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan unveils budget revenues and expenditures Oil&Gas 22 January 20:08
Azerbaijan's Central Bank talks images of new manat banknotes appearing on social media Finance 22 January 19:35
Azerbaijan discloses area of liberated lands sown with wheat in Aghdam Society 22 January 19:27
Azerbaijan confirms 632 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 22 January 18:50
Azerbaijani, Georgian FMs exchange views on latest situation in region Politics 22 January 18:48
Period of revival of previously occupied Azerbaijani lands already began - ambassador Politics 22 January 18:44
Denim production to be launched at textile enterprise in Uzbek Bukhara region Uzbekistan 22 January 18:30
Azerbaijani expert talks future plans for import of hydrogen vehicles Economy 22 January 18:24
Georgia - one of largest beneficiaries of EBRD investments per capita Business 22 January 18:03
USAID provides comprehensive support to entrepreneurship dev’t in Turkmenistan Business 22 January 17:59
French Proparco provides Georgian hospitals with grant to support COVID-19 battle Business 22 January 17:57
Uzbekistan to make strengthening relations with states of Central Asia priority Uzbekistan 22 January 17:56
Georgia to establish blackberry plantation via state program Business 22 January 17:54
India’s role in combating COVID-19 through vaccine development and manufacturing Other News 22 January 17:54
Russian Gazprombank expecting Azerbaijani sovereign rating's return to 'stable' outlook Finance 22 January 17:53
Support for revival of Nagorno-Karabakh must become way of life – Azerbaijani minister Business 22 January 17:52
Tesla Israel headquarters nears completion US 22 January 17:51
Armenian soldiers demanding compensation for participation in Karabakh war Armenia 22 January 17:49
Azerbaijan shows footage from Yukhari Abdurrakhmanli village of Fuzuli (VIDEO) Politics 22 January 17:45
Azercell is always leading with its exemplary service quality Society 22 January 17:44
Uzbekistan may consider temporary suspension of yarn exports Uzbekistan 22 January 17:43
Georgia reveals volume of domestic debt Finance 22 January 17:41
Walmart expands vaccinations in boost to U.S. COVID-19 program US 22 January 17:34
Israeli company eyes creating lavender plantations in Uzbek Namangan region Uzbekistan 22 January 17:27
Georgia reveals volume of imported oil bitumen Oil&Gas 22 January 17:26
European standard bakery to open with support of Bank of Georgia Business 22 January 17:21
Kazakhstan investing in Georgia across wide range of economy spheres Business 22 January 17:19
Georgia sees decrease in import of aviation fuel Oil&Gas 22 January 17:19
Azerbaijani president declared Karabakh status issue - thing of the past, MFA says Politics 22 January 17:13
Dagestan starts exporting ceramic products to Azerbaijan Business 22 January 17:10
Georgian RMG Gold company's total sales increase Business 22 January 17:09
Demand for notes of Central Bank of Azerbaijan exceeds supply Finance 22 January 17:09
Assessment of damage caused by Armenia to Azerbaijani civilian objects continues Politics 22 January 17:08
Volume of cargo passing through Astara terminal increasing from year to year Transport 22 January 17:08
Criminal case opened against more terrorists used by Armenia against Azerbaijan Politics 22 January 17:08
National Bank of Kazakhstan determines strategic initiatives for 2021 Finance 22 January 17:08
Bukhara oil refinery produces floating pontoons to eliminate loss of light hydrocarbons Oil&Gas 22 January 17:06
Azerbaijan establishes Agency for Development of Economic Zones Politics 22 January 17:00
Azerbaijan developing employment programs for future residents of liberated lands Society 22 January 16:52
Georgia decides to increase subsidies for flour Business 22 January 16:51
UK can help Azerbaijan to demine liberated lands - ambassador Politics 22 January 16:50
Azerbaijan, UK discuss issues of development of co-op in area of defense Politics 22 January 16:48
EU, FAO supporting agriculture and rural development in Georgia Business 22 January 16:47
Automated warehouse system introduced at Uzbekneftegaz JSC Oil&Gas 22 January 16:27
Projected volume of trade turnover between Turkmenistan, US for 2021 named Business 22 January 16:22
Kazakhstan's monetary base surges in value in Dec. 2020 Finance 22 January 16:20
Uzbekneftegaz manages to reduce imports of materials, technical resources Oil&Gas 22 January 16:17
Elon Musk to offer $100 million prize for 'best' carbon capture tech US 22 January 16:14
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oil exports to Spain despite COVID-19 Oil&Gas 22 January 16:07
Georgia to restore operations of municipal transport, schools and stores Transport 22 January 16:07
Application of TRACECA single transit permit digitalizes transport and logistics sector Transport 22 January 16:07
Azerbaijani gymnasts to take part in European Championships in Switzerland Society 22 January 16:06
Kazakhstan deregulates tanker call-in services for oil crude, products export Transport 22 January 16:06
Azerbaijan's energy company building new substation in liberated Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Oil&Gas 22 January 16:06
Regular flights to resume from February 1 in Georgia Transport 22 January 16:03
PASHA Bank's branch in liberated Shusha to help implement territories' restoration initiatives Finance 22 January 15:57
Nar offers special discounts for Karabagh war veterans Other News 22 January 15:40
All news