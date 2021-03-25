Top American Senator Seeks To Boost India-US Cooperation

A top American Senator, who plays a major role in shaping the country's foreign policy, has sought to boost the India-US cooperation, particularly in the clean energy and climate change sector.

During the confirmation hearing of Samantha Power, who is President Joe Biden's choice to lead the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Senator Robert Menendez said he has prioritised clean energy and climate cooperation with India to boost the US-India cooperation.

"I'd like to hear the role you envision USAID playing in boosting the US-India cooperation and clean energy," said Menendez, who is the chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Menendez also said that last year the Appropriation Omnibus authorised the USAID administrator to establish the United States-India Gandhi-King Development Foundation that would attract public and private capital to fund grants to address development priorities in India.

"I'd like to hear your views on that foundation," he told Power.