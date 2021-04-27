Brazil sees 1,139 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll on Monday reached 391,936 after registering 1,139 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry said that another 28,636 cases were registered, bringing the national count to 14,369,423.

Since the beginning of this year, the country has been facing a new wave of the virus, which has resulted in the collapse of a large part of its healthcare system.

Brazil has vaccinated 41.6 million people against COVID-19.