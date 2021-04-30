First Covid Relief Aid From US Arrives, India "Deeply Appreciates Gift"

India received the first Covid emergency aid supplies from the United States this morning as the country fights a deadly second wave that has strained the healthcare system. Over 3 lakh cases are getting added to the country's caseload everyday for more than a week, and SOS messages for hospital beds and medical oxygen have flooded social media.

With more than 400 oxygen cylinders, nearly one million rapid coronavirus test kits, and other hospital equipment, a Super Galaxy military transporter landed at Delhi's international airport this morning, news agency AFP reported.