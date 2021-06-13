Brazil registers 2,037 more deaths from COVID-19

Brazil registered 2,037 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll in the country to 486,272, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In the last 24 hours, 78,700 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 17,374,818 infections.

The moving average of cases over the last seven days was 66,770, while that of deaths was 1,963.

Brazil is currently second in the world in number of deaths from COVID-19, surpassed only by the United States, and third in cases, behind the United States and India.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populated in the country, has also been the most affected, with 117,887 deaths and 3,449,577 cases, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 52,927 deaths and 905,229 cases.

As of Friday, 77.4 million people had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Brazil, of which 53.8 million (25.43 percent of the population) had received the first dose and 23.6 million (11.16 percent of the population) had received both doses, according to local media.