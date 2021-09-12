Toyota, Honda oppose U.S. House electric vehicle tax plan

Other News 12 September 2021 12:56 (UTC+04:00)
Toyota, Honda oppose U.S. House electric vehicle tax plan

Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and Honda Motor Co (7267.T) sharply criticized a proposal by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives to give union-made electric vehicles in the United States an additional $4,500 tax incentive,Trend reports citing Reuters.

Toyota said in a statement that the plan unveiled late Friday discriminates "against American autoworkers based on their choice not to unionize."

The bill, set to be voted on Tuesday by the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee as part of a proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill, would benefit Detroit's Big Three automakers, which have union-represented auto plants. read more

In a statement, Honda called the bill "unfair" and said it "discriminates among EVs made by hard-working American auto workers based simply on whether they belong to a union. ... The Honda production associates in Alabama, Indiana and Ohio who will build our EVs deserve fair and equal treatment by Congress."

The proposal, estimated to cost $33 billion to $34 billion over 10 years, would boost to up to $12,500 the maximum tax credit for electric vehicles, up from the current $7,500. The $12,500 figure includes a $500 credit for using U.S.-produced batteries.

The proposal is a key part of Democratic President Joe Biden's goal to ensure EVs comprise at least 50% of U.S. vehicle sales by 2030 and boost American union jobs.

The bill, however, does away with phasing out automakers' tax credits after they hit 200,000 electric vehicles sold, which would make General Motors Co and Tesla Inc eligible again. It would also create a new smaller credit for used EVs of up to $2,500.

GM, Ford Motor Co and Stellantis NV, the parent of Chrysler, assemble their U.S.-made vehicles in plants represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union.

In contrast, foreign automakers operating in the United States as well as Tesla do not have unions representing assembly workers and many of them have fought efforts by the UAW to organize U.S. plants.

Tesla would be eligible for up to $8,000 credits under the bill.

UAW President Ray Curry said the tax credit provision "would go a long way in supporting-good paying union jobs in (the) EV auto sector that President Biden has championed."

The bill limits the EV credit to cars priced at no more than $55,000, while trucks could be priced up to $74,000.

Toyota added it will "fight to focus taxpayer dollars on making all electrified vehicles accessible for American consumers who can’t afford high-priced cars and trucks."

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
4.4-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
4.4-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
Iran reveals amount of COVID-19 vaccine imported within 7 months
Iran reveals amount of COVID-19 vaccine imported within 7 months
Golestan Province among top agricultural producers - Iranian governor (Exclusive)
Golestan Province among top agricultural producers - Iranian governor (Exclusive)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Toyota, Honda oppose U.S. House electric vehicle tax plan Other News 12:56
IAEA chief meets with top Iranian nuclear official in Tehran Iran 12:53
Georgia reports 1,838 coronavirus cases, 5,289 recoveries, 39 deaths Georgia 12:34
Iran’s CBI unveils amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 12:25
Azerbaijan and Tajikistan discuss possibility of creating joint ventures Business 12:22
Heavy downpour causes 12 deaths in NW Pakistan Other News 12:21
BMW recalls 142,754 vehicles in China World 11:55
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents a weekly review (VIDEO) Society 11:36
Austria's 7M2021 import of Turkish electrical goods up in value Turkey 10:55
Iran’s Red Crescent launches coronavirus diagnosis unit in Kenya Iran 10:39
Chairman of Board of Azerbaijan's Union for the Management of Medical Territorial Units resigns Society 10:16
Georgia records increase in volume of budget after adjustments Business 09:53
China renews second-highest alert for Typhoon Chanthu Other News 09:37
Number and value of exchanged checks in Iran soars Finance 09:00
Kazakhstan intends to import fruits, vegetables from Azerbaijan's Karabakh region - vice minister (Exclusive) Business 09:00
FBI publishes first document unclassified under Biden’s decree US 08:27
UNDP applying new renewable-energy solutions in water management of Turkmenistan’s region (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 08:00
U.S. Capitol Police: no wrongdoing in most probes in Jan. 6 riot US 07:36
3,575 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:11
Trump hints at 2024 run while visiting NYC cops and firefighters US 06:25
4.4-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran Society 05:54
Drone attack hits near U.S. forces in Erbil, northern Iraq - officials Arab World 05:25
Israel reports 9,725 new COVID-19 cases Israel 04:50
British qualifier Raducanu wins U.S. Open title Other News 04:19
Turkey reports 22,923 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 03:45
Ronaldo debut double as Man Utd thrash Newcastle to go top Other News 03:14
UK PM Johnson to address parliament on COVID-19, BBC reporter says Europe 02:46
Israel says it stopped another rocket from Gaza Israel 02:19
UK records another 29,547 coronavirus cases Europe 01:50
Azur Air flight from Turkey makes emergency landing at Russian airport Russia 01:22
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling Finance 00:40
IAEA chief to arrive in Iran today: Envoy Iran 00:22
Turkey's export of cars to Italy up for 7M2021 Turkey 00:01
Delivery of goods from Iran to Karabakh serves interests of Armenia - Azerbaijani political expert Politics 11 September 23:45
Anti COVID vaccine protesters clash with police in Greece Europe 11 September 23:38
Azerbaijan national team wins 60 medals at first Games of CIS countries Society 11 September 23:19
Turkmenistan reveals GDP growth for 8M2021 Turkmenistan 11 September 23:09
US Epsilon obtains gas inflow from Ernazar-10 well in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11 September 22:34
Karabakh begins to revive - Turkish MP Politics 11 September 22:27
Turkmenistan notes significant increase in electricity export Oil&Gas 11 September 22:02
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 12 Oil&Gas 11 September 22:02
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 11 September 22:00
UAE to grow trade ties in Asia and Africa Arab World 11 September 21:29
Georgian gov't to invest 2,5 billion GEL in local production, PM says Georgia 11 September 20:46
Karabakh is integral part of Azerbaijan, and there can be no question of any status - MFA Politics 11 September 20:28
Formula 1: Bottas wins sprint but Verstappen on pole at Monza Other News 11 September 19:57
Resolution on cooperation between UN, ECO adopted Turkmenistan 11 September 19:26
Merkel reaffirms support for Nord Stream 2 in talks with Polish PM Europe 11 September 19:17
Green investments to be part of EU budget rules review - Dombrovskis Europe 11 September 18:49
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 11 September 18:40
Azerbaijan confirms 2,372 new COVID-19 cases, 4,211 recoveries Society 11 September 18:29
Uzbek Stock Exchange reports increase in transactions with securities Finance 11 September 18:20
Azerbaijani defense minister expresses condolences to Turkish side on death of soldiers Politics 11 September 18:11
Exports of Iran through customs of Bushehr Province up Business 11 September 18:11
Turkey providing greatest support to Azerbaijan in revival of Aghdam - deputy minister Politics 11 September 18:10
Azerbaijan discussing issue of benefits in future Aghdam industrial park Economy 11 September 18:09
Soon world shall witness prosperity of Azerbaijan's liberated territories - Uzbek diplomat Politics 11 September 16:36
Kyiv intends to develop using experience of Baku - mayor Society 11 September 15:40
Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises wrap up in Lachin district (VIDEO) Politics 11 September 15:29
Turkic Council delegation visits 'Imaret' complex in Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 11 September 15:12
Iran using contraband to enter Azerbaijan's Karabakh – FACTS Politics 11 September 14:58
Bulgaria to hold parliamentary election on Nov. 14 Europe 11 September 14:48
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 11 September 14:19
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange down Finance 11 September 14:18
Iran to provide loans to enterprises in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province Finance 11 September 14:09
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 11 Finance 11 September 14:07
Azerbaijani prime minister signs decree on terms of school holidays Society 11 September 13:33
Ukrainian pharma company eyes to launch production in Uzbekistan Business 11 September 13:30
Azerbaijan adopts decision on starting full-time classes in educational institutions Society 11 September 13:18
Cabinet of Ministers defines order of pedestrian entrance to Azerbaijan via state border Azerbaijan 11 September 13:17
Turkmen state concern to buy materials and equipment via tender Tenders 11 September 13:15
Russia records 18,891 new daily COVID-19 cases Russia 11 September 13:14
Georgia reports 2,533 new cases of COVID-19 for September 11 Georgia 11 September 13:07
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 11 September 13:07
Azerbaijan holds meeting on clearing mines, unexploded munitions in liberated lands (PHOTO) Politics 11 September 13:06
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector Oil&Gas 11 September 13:02
Georgian cottage assembly company to open new factory Business 11 September 12:52
Turkic Council states' delegations in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam (PHOTO) Economy 11 September 12:51
SOCAR expanding gas filling stations’ network in Ukraine Oil&Gas 11 September 12:33
Turkmenistan notes increase in industrial output for 8M2021 Turkmenistan 11 September 12:29
Uzbekistan launches new hydroelectric power station Oil&Gas 11 September 12:28
Kazakhstan's trade with UK rising despite COVID-19 restrictions Business 11 September 12:27
Iran talks of its increasing refining capacity Oil&Gas 11 September 12:24
Iran’s GTC unveils volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Kurdistan Province Business 11 September 12:09
Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept. 11 Uzbekistan 11 September 12:09
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 11 September 12:09
Kazakhstan, Turkey to sign two new bilateral agreements Business 11 September 12:08
Azerbaijani oil prices change Oil&Gas 11 September 12:04
Iran shares data on foreign investment in industry, mining and trade sectors Finance 11 September 12:02
Turkic Investment Fund to finance entrepreneurs working in Karabakh - Turkic Council SecGen Azerbaijan 11 September 12:01
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical opens tender for kerosene supply Tenders 11 September 11:57
Baku, Kyiv looking to become twinning cities (PHOTO) Society 11 September 11:57
Baku to host joint int'l training of special forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan Politics 11 September 11:52
Azerbaijan sets new rules for collaboration of border and customs authorities in case of emergencies Economy 11 September 11:44
Israel catches two more escaped Palestinian militants Israel 11 September 11:12
Uzbek national bank eyes issuing Eurobonds, ruble bonds Finance 11 September 10:52
Iran to develop country's largest coal mine Oil&Gas 11 September 10:38
Iranian currency rates for September 11 Finance 11 September 10:34
Iran reveals amount of COVID-19 vaccine imported within 7 months Iran 11 September 10:07
Kazakhstan gold reserves up in August Business 11 September 10:00
All news