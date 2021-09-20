India becoming destination country for healthy food, says Minister

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said that India is becoming a destination country for healthy food items.

"The Government of India has emphasised on re-introducing traditional food items including millet, other nutritious cereals, fruits and vegetables, fish, dairy and organic products in the diet of the people. Their production has been phenomenal in India in recent years and India is becoming a destination country for healthy food items," said Tomar during the second day's session of the G-20 Agriculture Ministers' meeting.

The theme of this session was "Working together to achieve the Zero Hunger goal: successful projects implemented by the Ministries of Agriculture".

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, in Tomar's virtual address at the meeting, he said that keeping in mind the importance of Nutri-cereals, the United Nations has accepted the proposal of the Government of India and declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

He appealed to the nations to support the celebration of Millet Year to promote nutrition and sustainable agriculture.

Tomar stated that the agriculture sector in India has achieved great success after independence.