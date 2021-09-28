Permanent UNSC seat is India's top priority: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Saturday said reform of the UN Security Council and a permanent seat at the horseshoe table remains India's top priority, and under General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid there would be a thrust to the inter-governmental process and movement toward text-based negotiations.

Speaking at a press conference after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. Shringla said India will continue to work towards the reformed United Nations during its stint as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

"The United Nations continues to be a body that represents the interests of countries from all over the world and its membership. In many cases, we have seen that the UN has not lived up to its commitments, whether it is in the area of international peace and security, whether it's in the area of healthcare, epidemics and pandemics and there is obviously a need to look at how we can reform the UN in general and UN Security Council in particular," Shringla said, adding that reformed multilateralism has been India's main theme.