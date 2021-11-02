Chelsea defeats Malmö with minimum score

English football club Chelsea beat Swedish Malmö 1-0 in the fourth round of the Champions League group stage, Trend reports.

The match took place in Sweden.

The ball was scored by Hakim Ziyech in the 56th minute.

Chelsea and Malmö play in Group H with Zenit St. Petersburg and Juventus. After the defeat, Malmö lost their chances of reaching the playoffs of the Champions League, but the Swedish club can still get into the Europa League.

In another match of the matchday, the German Wolfsburg defeated the Austrian Salzburg with a score of 2:1.