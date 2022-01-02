Lionel Messi tests positive for COVID-19

PSG superstar Lionel Messi has tested positive for COVID-19, the Ligue 1 club announced on Sunday, Trend reports citing Sportskeeda.

The Argentine is among four players to have contracted the virus within the PSG camp.

In addition to Lionel Messi, the likes of Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala are the other PSG players who tested positive after the latest round of testing.

The French club confirmed all players are now under isolation and will follow strict health protocols.

PSG are set to face fourth-tier club Vannes OC in the French Cup on Monday.