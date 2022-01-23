Guinea junta establishes council to lead transition to elections

Guinea's junta on Saturday set up an 80-member council to act as a parliament during the country's transition to elections, according to a decree read on the state broadcaster, following a coup in September that ousted President Alpha Conde, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The body, known as the National Transitional Council (CNT), will be lead by a prominent civil society activist and election expert Dansa Kourouma and be tasked with agreeing the date of the next elections, the decree said.

Conde's overthrow was condemned by Guinea's neighbours and international partners, and led to its suspension from the African Union and the regional Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) 15-nation bloc.