Will go for 'Made in India' even if it takes more time: IAF Chief

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Monday said warfare is undergoing a fundamental change with the emergence of new technology and radically newer doctrines, and India's security dynamics involve threats and challenges, which would require multi-domain capabilities and execution of operations in shortened time frames.

He was speaking after reviewed the Passing out Parade of the 142nd course at the National Defence Academy (NDA) near Pune in Maharashtra.

The NDA is the joint services academy of the armed forces where cadets receive training together before they go to their respective service academies for further pre-commissioning training.

He also said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) rising to the no. 3 position on the World Air Power Index was a matter of pride for them.

Addressing cadets after the Passing out Parade, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said they were joining the noble profession when the country was at the cusp of a technological transformation.

All the three (defence) services have invested heavily in the next-generation war-fighting machines, he noted.

"You, as future operators of these highly potent systems, need to be fully conversant with them which can be achieved only through rigorous training, dedication and a professional approach," he said.