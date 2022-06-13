India, Bangladesh jointly celebrate birth anniversary of Tagore, Nazrul in China

The poetry and music of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and Bangladesh’s national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam resonated the Indian embassy here as fans and followers of the renowned poets celebrated their works at a joint get-together organised by the missions of both the countries.

A large number of people attended the “Rabindra-Nazrul Jayanti” event organised on Saturday to celebrate the 161st birth anniversary of Tagore and 123rd birth anniversary of Nazrul, the two most versatile and great Bengali poets who left their mark on the national and international arena with their poetry and music.

Diplomats, members of the diaspora of both the countries as well as Chinese admirers of Tagore recited the inspirational poetry of Tagore and Nazrul, while accomplished Kathak and Bharatanatyam dancers made specially choreographed presentations.

“The bonds between India and Bangladesh are rich and suffused with history. There is very little that divides us. There is much that unites us," India's Ambassador to China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat said, addressing the gathering.

The links between the two countries extend to every aspect of human life, be it social, economic, cultural, intellectual, political and spiritual. The excellent bilateral ties reflect an all-encompassing partnership based on equality, trust and understanding that goes far beyond a strategic partnership, he said.