India makes special trade concessions on export of wheat, sugar to Bhutan

In a positive response to requests received from the Bhutanese government, India has made special trade concessions on export of wheat and sugar to the country, Indian Embassy in Bhutan said.

"Responding to requests received from the Royal Government of Bhutan, the Government of India has made additional trade concessions for Bhutan. As a special gesture, India has authorised the export of wheat and sugar to Bhutan, as per Bhutan's requirements, i.e. 5,000 MT of wheat and 10,000 MT of sugar, to be imported by the Food Corporation of Bhutan Limited and other leading industries in Bhutan," the Embassy said.

Earlier this year, due to sudden changes in the global market affecting the price and availability of wheat and sugar, the Government of India had restricted the export of these two commodities to strengthen India's food security.

In keeping with the special and friendly relations with Bhutan, the Government of India responded positively to requests received from the Royal Government of Bhutan for wheat and sugar.

Previously, India had made various trade concessions for Bhutan including lifting the restriction on import of potato only from Bhutan, allowing the import of fresh wholly produced ginger from Bhutan, supplying Nano Urea / Nano Nitrogen Fertilizer (Liquid) to Bhutan at a special concessional rate, and supplying coal to Bhutan.

Despite the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and disruptions in the global supply chains, India has been extending the fullest cooperation and support to Bhutan in order to ensure smooth movement of commodities during this period.

"Our close trade and economic ties are a reflection of the exceptionally close and friendly relations between India and Bhutan that have existed over decades. In view of this special relationship, notwithstanding global supply chain disruptions and shortages of various commodities, India has decided to accommodate Bhutan's special requests," it added.