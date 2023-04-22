Situation in Khartoum calms down after ceasefire was declared

he situation has somewhat calmed down in Khartoum on Friday after the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to observe a ceasefire, the Al-Hadath television channel reported, Trend reports citing TASS.

It showed live reports from the capital city, with now sounds of shooting or explosions heard. Tensions have reportedly decreased in provinces as well.

Some time ago, the Sudanese army declared its readiness to observe the humanitarian ceasefire during three days starting from Friday.

On Thursday eveing, the Rapid Support Forces (RFS) agreed to a ceasefire with the Sudanese army for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, mediated by Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. However, clashes between the army and the RSF continued on Friday, as follows from reports by Arab television channels.