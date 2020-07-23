Putin, Trump hope to boost trade, economic cooperation, says Kremlin

The Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, held constructive and meaningful talks on the phone on Thursday, hoping to enhance trade and economic cooperation, the Kremlin said in a statement, Trend reports citing TASS.

"[They] voiced mutual willingness to boost Russian-US commercial and economic cooperation," the statement says.

According to the Kremlin press office, in the conversation the presidents "gave a positive assessment to cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus infection." "The conversation was constructive and meaningful," the Kremlin underscored adding that the leaders had agreed to continue contacts at various levels.

The presidents reaffirmed the need to hold Russian-US talks on arms control.

"[They] discussed in detail strategic stability and arms control, taking into consideration the particular responsibilities of Russia and the US in maintaining international peace and security," the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday after the two leaders’ talks.

The Kremlin pointed out that "in this context, they confirmed the relevance of bilateral consultations on those issues, including on the Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms [known as New START - TASS]."

Apart from that, Putin and Trump "noted the importance of the Russian initiative to convene a summit of the permanent members of the UN Security Council on a wide range of international security issues.".

The sides also believe that collective efforts aimed at preserving the global nuclear nonproliferation regime are in great demand. "The situation around the Iran nuclear deal was touched upon. Both sides emphasized the need for collective efforts to maintain regional stability and the global nuclear nonproliferation regime," the statement says.