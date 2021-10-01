Russia records another 24,522 coronavirus cases, highest daily number since July 19

Russia recorded 24,522 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily number since July 19, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday. The total number of cases has reached 7,535,548, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.33%.

In particular, 3,993 cases were reported in Moscow in the past day, 2,281 in St. Petersburg, 1,339 in the Moscow region, 615 in the Samara region, 581 in the Voronezh region, 572 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 533 in the Sverdlovsk region.

There are currently 634,684 active coronavirus cases in Russia.