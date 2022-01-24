Russia records another 65,109 coronavirus cases

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 65,109 to 11,173,300 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.59%.

A total of 5,970 coronavirus hospitalizations were reported in the past 24 hours, a 3.9% decline from the day before. According to the crisis center, hospitalizations dropped in 49 regions of the country, rose in 34 regions, and remained unchanged in another two regions.

Moscow recorded 19,509 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, up from 17,528 the day before, according to a website containing official information about the coronavirus situation. The total number of cases has reached 2,194,045.

Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.9%.

The city’s coronavirus death toll increased by 71 to 38,439 (1.75% of coronavirus patients) in the past day and recoveries rose by 3,231 to 1,927,017.

There are currently 228,589 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities rose by 655 to 326,767 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

As many as 679 deaths were confirmed on Sunday.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.92% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 21,714 to 10,045,336 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 89.9% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

The number of active coronavirus cases has risen to 801,197, a level last recorded in late December 2021.