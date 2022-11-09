Diplomatic contact between Russia, US takes place solely through embassies — diplomat

The Russian Foreign Ministry has no contact with the US side, the exception being communication through embassies, which take place on a regular basis, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"There has been no such contact at all with our ministry, so I have nothing to comment on," she said, "And we, of course, do not include our relations between embassies, which are maintained on a constant basis".

Zakharova noted that Moscow has targeted contact with the US. "Each agency comments on the communication that has taken place, phone conversations, meetings at their discretion if they consider it necessary," she added.