BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will make an official visit to China from April 8 to 9, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

It is reported that the visit will include negotiations with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

“A detailed exchange of views is planned on a number of hot topics and regional issues, including the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in the Asia-Pacific region,” the ministry added.