Russian FM to hold meeting dedicated to development of cooperation with China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold the 42nd meeting of the Council of Heads of Subjects of the Russian Federation under the country's Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

According to the information, the meeting will be devoted to the development of interregional cooperation with China.

It is expected that the meeting participants will discuss deepening cooperation between the constituent entities of the Russian Federation and China in various fields, increasing trade turnover, strengthening political dialogue and developing cultural and humanitarian ties between the regions.