Turkey eliminates 24 PKK terrorists

25 June 2018 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Twenty-four members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group were eliminated in Turkey during the past week as part of the operations against PKK, the Turkish Interior Ministry said in a message June 25.

The operations to eliminate PKK militants were carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces in the southeastern provinces of Turkey.

Firearms and anti-tank hand grenades were seized as part of the operations, according to the message.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

