Turkey discloses final results of elections

4 July 2018 19:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced the final results of the parliamentary and presidential elections, which took place on June 24, the Turkish media reported July 4.

According to the CEC, Erdogan gained 52.59 percent of the votes in the presidential election.

Muharrem Ince from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) gained 30.64 percent of the votes, Meral Aksener from the Good Party (Iyi Parti) - 7.29 percent, Selahattin Demirtas from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) – 8.4 percent, Temel Karamollaoglu from the Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi) - 0.89 percent and Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi) - 0.2 percent.

As for the parliamentary election, the political bloc of Justice and Development Party gained 42.56 percent, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) - 11.1 percent of the votes, Republican People's Party – 22.65 percent, Iyi Parti – 9.96 percent, Democratic People's Party – 11.70 percent, Saadet Partisi – 1.23 percent and Vatan Partisi – 0.23 percent of votes.

Thus, the Justice and Development Party will be represented in the country's parliament by 295 MPs, Nationalist Movement Party by 49 MPs, Republican People’s Party by 146 MPs, Iyi Parti by 43 MPs and People’s Democratic Party by 67 MPs.

Saadet Partisi and Vatan Partisi will not be represented in the parliament of the country.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey sees decrease in number of vehicles
Economy news 17:50
Erdogan talks death penalty for pedophiles in Turkey
Turkey 17:35
Turkey's LPG imports down
Oil&Gas 15:40
Turkey reveals volume of imported oil products for 2017
Oil&Gas 15:39
Turkish Air Force eliminates 11 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey 09:56
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey send joint letter to UN secretary general
Business 3 July 19:01
Latest
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan mull border delimitation issues
Uzbekistan 19:18
Majority in Azerbaijan show dignity amid power blackout, attack on head of Ganja executive power
Politics 18:55
Azerbaijani president holds meeting related to situation with energy system (PHOTO)
Politics 18:54
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on July 4
Business 18:50
Fate of Iran-Italy mineral project hinges on EU’s decision – deputy minister (Exclusive)
Business 18:39
Kazakhstan’s "Astana" financial center to become regional hub of Islamic financing
Economy news 18:36
Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for Brown Boveri gas turbine via int’l tender
Tenders 18:35
Growth expected in Iran’s food production this year – official (Exclusive)
Business 18:23
Uzbekistan studying tax amnesty possibility
Economy news 18:16