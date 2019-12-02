Tram line to be laid in Turkey's south

2 December 2019 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan's gas export to Turkey up by over 9%
Oil&Gas 13:38
Share of natural gas in electricity production up in Turkey in September 2019
Turkey 13:35
Georgia's share to increase during gas transit through Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 13:28
Turkey's LPG imports from Russia down by over 70%
Turkey 13:20
TANAP - example of Azerbaijani, Turkish energy diplomacy’s success
Oil&Gas 12:31
TANAP to remove Turkey’s supply security issue from agenda for a long time
Oil&Gas 11:31
Latest
Speaker: New challenges necessitate renewal of Azerbaijani parliament
Politics 13:45
Azerbaijan's gas export to Turkey up by over 9%
Oil&Gas 13:38
Share of natural gas in electricity production up in Turkey in September 2019
Turkey 13:35
TANAP to deliver 4 bcm to Turkey between June, 2019 and June 2020
Oil&Gas 13:34
Georgia's share to increase during gas transit through Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 13:28
German manufacturing contraction eases in November
Europe 13:26
Saudi Arabia wants OPEC+ to deepen oil cuts due to Aramco IPO
Oil&Gas 13:25
Turkey's LPG imports from Russia down by over 70%
Turkey 13:20
Georgia's electricity imports decline
Oil&Gas 13:17