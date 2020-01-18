Erdogan calls on Europe to support Turkey's moves in Libya

18 January 2020 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has called on Europe to support its work in Libya, where it is providing military support to the internationally-recognized government, if it wants to end the conflict there, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Erdogan made his remarks in a column published on the Politico website on Saturday, ahead of a summit in Berlin on Sunday that will try to stabilize the country.

At the meeting, Germany and the United Nations will push rival Libyan camps fighting over the capital, Tripoli, to agree to a truce and monitoring mechanism as first steps toward peace, diplomats and a draft communique said.

Turkey supports the government of Fayez al-Serraj in Tripoli and describes Khalifa Haftar, who heads the eastern Libyan National Army (LNA), as a coup plotter.

“Keeping in mind that Europe is less interested in providing military support to Libya, the obvious choice is to work with Turkey, which has already promised military assistance,” Erdogan wrote.

“We will train Libya’s security forces and help them combat terrorism, human trafficking and other serious threats against international security,” he added.

Sunday’s summit will put pressure on Haftar and the LNA to halt a nine-month offensive against Tripoli after a week-long lull in fighting. But it will not try to broker power-sharing between the two sides, said diplomats briefed on preparations.

Haftar and Serraj are both due in Berlin - along with Erdogan and the leaders of Russia, Egypt and other Western and Arab powers. Libya has been in turmoil since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Erdogan said that if Libya’s legitimate government were to fall Islamist militant groups such as Islamic State and Al Qaeda “will find a fertile ground to get back on their feet”.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Draft conclusions of Berlin conference on Libya call for formation of unified government
Europe 05:08
Turkey’s Arfem Aluminium company talks on plans in Azerbaijan
Business 17 January 17:08
Greece tells Haftar to take constructive stance at Berlin conference
Europe 17 January 16:22
Turkish farmers to save money by using solar power
Turkey 17 January 09:41
Turkey announces early start of construction of new shipping canal in Istanbul
Turkey 16 January 19:28
Turkey's export of fruit, vegetables down
Turkey 16 January 14:41
Latest
National Iranian Drilling Company opens tender to buy mud logging units
Tenders 15:31
Hikmet Hajiyev: Parliamentary elections to be another important opportunity in transformation of Azerbaijani society
Politics 15:23
National Iranian Drilling Company opens tender to buy electrical tools
Tenders 15:18
Structural changes underway in Azerbaijani Central Bank
Finance 15:15
Turkmen state corporation opens tender to buy equipment
Tenders 14:56
Open market operations to improve Iran's financial market
Finance 14:44
International Air Transport Association recalls Kazakh Bek Air's designator code
Transport 14:37
Turkmenistan to create e-tax system
Finance 14:33
Iran to put up oil products for sale at Energy Exchange
Oil&Gas 14:23