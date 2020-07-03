Uzbek students to be able to study at Turkish military universities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Uzbekistan will cooperate in the military sphere, a source in the Turkish presidential administration told Trend on July 3.

According to the source, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ratified an agreement on military cooperation with Uzbekistan.

The source noted that cooperation between the military academies of the two countries will be established.

"Turkish military universities will accept students from Uzbekistan," the source said.

Under the agreement, Turkish students also will be able to study at the military academies of Uzbekistan.

The agreement between Ankara and Tashkent on military cooperation was signed on July 26, 2017, added the source.

