Turkey reports 7,795 new COVID-19 cases as tally near 2.5 mln

Turkey on Tuesday reported 7,795 new COVID-19 cases, including 630 symptomatic patients, as the total confirmed cases in the country reached 2,492,977, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 120 to 26,237, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,379,070 after 8,639 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours, according to Turkish Health Ministry.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 4.9 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,592 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 140,120 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 29,913,245.

The country started mass vaccination of health workers against the COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 2,282,000 people have been vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020.