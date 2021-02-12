Turkey reports 7,590 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 2,564,427

Turkey on Thursday reported 7,590 new COVID-19 infections, taking its tally to 2,564,427, the Turkish Health Ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 94 to 27,187, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,453,096 after 7,811 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

Turkey started to administer the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to its healthcare workers on Thursday as local laboratories completed the analysis of the Chinese company Sinovac's jabs.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan got the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 130,313 tests were conducted over the past day, pushing the overall number of COVID-19 tests in Turkey to 31,159,676.