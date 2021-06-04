Turkey's 4M2021 export of grains, legumes to Germany grows in value

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

The value of export of grains and legumes from Turkey to Germany in the first 4 months of 2021 grew by 16.6 percent, compared to the same period of 2020, exceeding $97.3 million, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

In April 2021, Turkey’s exports of grains and legumes to Germany increased by 2.6 percent compared to April 2020, settling at over $24.5 million, the ministry said.

Turkey boosted the export of the mentioned products to foreign markets by 15.5 percent from January through April 2021 compared to the same period of 2020.

Accordingly, the value of the exports reached $2.77 billion, said the ministry.

"In April 2021, Turkey exported grain and legumes worth more than $753.4 million, which is 26.9 percent more compared to the same month of 2020," the ministry noted.

Over the past 12 months (from April 2020 through April 2021), Turkey’s exports of grain and legumes abroad amounted to $7.66 billion.