Turkey working over implementation of hundreds of transport, infrastructure projects (Exclusive)

Turkey 16 July 2021 09:48 (UTC+04:00)
Latest
At 329.86 MT in 2020-21, India is set to witness highest ever horticulture crop production Other News 11:13
India, Sri Lanka and Maldives Hold Joint Exercise On Maritime Security Other News 11:12
Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry talks data on sunflower planting Economy 11:01
[email protected]: UAE artists join celebrations with exhibition Other News 10:52
Uzbekistan, Pakistan agree on establishment of a strategic partnership Business 10:26
Azerbaijan approves new state standard on bakery industry Economy 10:25
FlyArystan launches flights from Kazakh Shymkent to Georgian Kutaisi Transport 10:19
Argentina’s company announced approval of its Sputnik V batch by Russian developer Other News 10:12
Baku Transport Agency looking for technical support services via tender Economy 10:05
UAE's Abu Dhabi announces partial lockdown effective July 19 Arab World 09:51
Turkey working over implementation of hundreds of transport, infrastructure projects (Exclusive) Turkey 09:48
Microsoft says Israeli group sold tools to hack Windows Israel 09:40
Renewables could enable Iran to use fossil fuels more efficiently Oil&Gas 09:29
Kazakhstan twofold decreases export to Latvia amid COVID-19 Business 09:25
Azerbaijan working to create national anti-plagiarism system ICT 09:21
Tesla registrations in California surge 85% in second quarter Business 08:53
Southern Gas Corridor is incredible success story - US expert Economy 08:35
Kazakhstan reveals COVID-19 data Kazakhstan 08:29
Ireland's exports to China up nearly 19 pct in May Economy 08:18
American Airlines recalls crew on voluntary leave, plans hiring - letter Transport 07:36
Georgia's Geostat reveals volume of ferroalloys exported to Turkey Business 07:00
FAA orders checks on 9,300 Boeing 737 planes for possible switch failures Transport 06:05
Sputnik V vaccine approved in Nigeria Other News 05:14
WHO Emergency Committee warns about possibly more dangerous coronavirus variants World 04:22
Italy's new flag carrier ITA to take off in mid-October - ministry Transport 03:38
South Sudan calls for speedy allocation of funds to save peace deal Other News 02:43
UK PM pledges more powers for local leaders in levelling up plan Europe 01:50
U.S. regional manufacturing continues to expand in July Economy 01:03
Turkey reports 7,304 COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths Turkey 00:16
Sales of computers, electronics grow in Azerbaijan for 1H2021 ICT 15 July 23:59
Topical issues of co-op between Turkmenistan, EU discussed Turkmenistan 15 July 23:51
Austria determined to keep JCPOA - FM Nuclear Program 15 July 23:49
Kazakhstan, Pfizer reach tentative agreement on vaccine delivery – Health Ministry Kazakhstan 15 July 23:46
Turkmenistan's expanded clay plant ramps up production process Business 15 July 23:25
Georgian Galt&Taggart successfully places 2-year bonds Business 15 July 23:23
Liberation of Shusha ultimately decided outcome of Second Karabakh war - Modern War Institute Azerbaijan 15 July 23:12
U.S. import, export prices up in June Economy 15 July 22:25
Foreign currency demand of Azerbaijani banks decreases Finance 15 July 21:46
Netflix files appeal against court ruling over network usage fee ICT 15 July 21:37
Azerbaijan working on creating sign language recognition system ICT 15 July 20:58
Azerbaijan restores state funds in 1H2021 Finance 15 July 20:45
Azerbaijan to introduce new methods of seed certification and labeling Economy 15 July 20:30
Lending to Azerbaijan's energy, chemistry and natural resources sector grows Finance 15 July 20:17
Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee discloses receipts in fixed assets for 1H2021 Finance 15 July 20:16
Latvia and Georgia have good prospects for cooperation in know-how - MFA Business 15 July 19:40
Nominal income of Azerbaijani population increases Finance 15 July 19:30
State Oil Company of Azerbaijan to build floating wind turbine in Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 15 July 19:25
Cargo movements in Iran’s Chabahar Port up Transport 15 July 19:25
IRICA shares data on Iran’s apple exports Business 15 July 19:24
Volume of cargo loaded-unloaded in Iran’s Anzali port increases Transport 15 July 19:12
Ministry discloses volumes of cargo transported via Turkish Gemlik port Turkey 15 July 19:12
Iran repairs well in Masjed Soleyman oil field Oil&Gas 15 July 19:09
Production of machinery and equipment in Azerbaijan increases Transport 15 July 18:56
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for July 15 Society 15 July 18:55
Turkmenistan’s Agaýana enterprise begins export of its products to Azerbaijan Business 15 July 18:54
Iran declares amount of loans issued in trade sector Finance 15 July 18:52
Passenger turnover shrinks in Georgia Transport 15 July 18:52
Iranian banks provide big loans for services sector Finance 15 July 18:52
Activities in Iran’s Astara port down Transport 15 July 18:47
Ministry discloses volumes of cargo transported via Turkish Mersin port Turkey 15 July 18:45
Average annual inflation accelerates in Azerbaijan Finance 15 July 18:44
Iran’s import of carpets from Turkey down Turkey 15 July 18:43
Armenian Armed Forces fire at positions of Azerbaijani troops in direction of Kalbajar Politics 15 July 18:31
Ministry discloses volumes of cargo from Israel transported via Turkish ports Turkey 15 July 18:26
Azerbaijan increases export, import of electricity Economy 15 July 18:25
Azerbaijan discloses revenues from property privatization transferred to state budget in 1H2021 Finance 15 July 17:47
Azerbaijan records growth in power generation for 1H2021 Oil&Gas 15 July 17:35
Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries exceeds fuel production plan Oil&Gas 15 July 17:29
Record number of new homes in Israel purchased in May Israel 15 July 17:24
French FM, US Secretary of State talk joint action to help achieve lasting peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan Politics 15 July 17:21
Oman logistics group Asyad looks abroad for possible expansion Arab World 15 July 17:16
ECB's Visco wants easy policy to support recovery, markets Europe 15 July 17:15
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 15 Society 15 July 17:15
Russia, China plan to reach record trade turnover figures year end Russia 15 July 17:12
Morgan Stanley profit rises on capital market, deal-making boom US 15 July 17:12
Azerbaijan confirms 199 more COVID-19 cases, 74 recoveries Society 15 July 17:07
Renewable energy will not necessarily have positive economic impact - US expert Oil&Gas 15 July 17:00
Azerbaijan reveals 1H2021 volume of local oil transported through BTC pipeline Oil&Gas 15 July 16:59
Georgia sees increase in remittances from abroad Finance 15 July 16:50
Liquids production remain flat in Kazakhstan, says OPEC Oil&Gas 15 July 16:48
Azerbaijani liquids production rise in May - OPEC Oil&Gas 15 July 16:42
Turkey announces completion date for construction of wind power plant in Istanbul Oil&Gas 15 July 16:41
UN Regional Center supports Central Asia's efforts to strengthen regional peace and security – UNRCCA Uzbekistan 15 July 16:33
Azerbaijan's 1H2021 import of electrical goods from Turkey shrinks Turkey 15 July 16:23
Turkey shares details on second nuclear power plant's construction on Black Sea coast (Exclusive) Turkey 15 July 16:10
Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosts 2nd Meeting of Organizing Committee of VIII Global Baku Forum (FOTO) Society 15 July 16:05
Tech employees earned $2.2b in secondary deals in H1 2021 Israel 15 July 16:03
Have look at 30 years of independence of Tajikistan: Political achievements and prospects of state development Tajikistan 15 July 16:03
Turkish Assia to launch furniture company in Georgia Business 15 July 16:03
Delta strain detected in Azerbaijan also found in numerous countries - Health Ministry Society 15 July 16:01
Silk Way West Airlines expands its coverage in India Society 15 July 16:01
ADB approves USD 35 mln project to reduce landslide risk in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 15 July 16:00
Azerbaijan's 1H2021 industrial production slightly down Economy 15 July 15:56
State Statistics Committee discloses share of industry in Azerbaijan's GDP Business 15 July 15:49
Turkey sees increase in exports of leather goods to Uzbekistan Turkey 15 July 15:47
Volume of Azerbaijan's cargo transportation by road in 1H2021 revealed Transport 15 July 15:45
Following Turkmenistan's initiative meeting held between FMs of Central Asian states Turkmenistan 15 July 15:45
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil sees decrease in 1H2021 oil transportation volumes Oil&Gas 15 July 15:44
Line of Financing agreement signed between ICD and Banque Nationale pour le Développement Economique Arab World 15 July 15:44
Azerbaijan’s export of oil and gas products Oil&Gas 15 July 15:33
