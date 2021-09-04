Turkey closes in on 100M COVID-19 jabs since January

More than 96.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administrated so far in Turkey since the country launched a mass immunization campaign in January, according to official figures, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Over 49.1 million people have gotten their first vaccine dose, while nearly 38 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 8.8 million people.

The data showed that 79.26% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

The ministry also reported 22,857 new coronavirus cases, while as many as 276 more people died of the disease in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Fehrettin Koca said in-person education is resuming starting on Monday, Sept. 6.

"Schools open on Monday. We are committed to a face-to-face and uninterrupted educational year," he tweeted.