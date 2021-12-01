Turkey confirms 25,216 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Tuesday reported 25,216 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 8,795,588, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 207 to 76,842, while 24,498 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the Turkish Health Ministry.

A total of 359,420 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 56.26 million people have received their first doses of vaccine, while over 50.45 million had their second doses.