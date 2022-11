BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a joint press conference in Samarkand on November 10, Trend reports citing the Turkish Demiroren News Agency (DHA).

President Erdogan was granted the highest state award of Uzbekistan at the event.

"I accept this award as a potent symbol of the eternal brotherhood between our countries," the president said.