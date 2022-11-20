Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Türkiye Materials 20 November 2022 21:47 (UTC +04:00)
President Erdogan meets key Arab leaders in Qatar

Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met several key Arab leaders at a reception held before the World Cup opening ceremony in the Qatari capital Doha on Sunday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

President Erdoğan was accompanied by the host and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as they met other visiting heads of states, including Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Jordan's King Abdullah II and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, among others.

