Amount of donations in framework of "Türkiye, One Heart" campaign exceeded 105 billion Turkish liras

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The amount of donations collected within the "Türkiye, One Heart" campaign has exceeded 105 billion lira, Trend reports.

Currently the amount of funds raised is 108 billion 663 million 563 thousand Turkish lira

Donations are collected in a joint broadcast organized within the aid campaign "Türkiye, one heart", which involves about 200 digital, local, regional, national and international TV channels and 500 radio channels

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 35,418 people have been killed, and 105,505 have got injured in the quake.