Pentagon Denies Report Alleging Additional 14,000 US Troops to Middle East

5 December 2019 06:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Wall Street Journal broke the news earlier in the day, citing unnamed officials, that the Trump administration was sending dozens of ships to the Middle East, adding that the decision was allegedly expected to come by the end of this month, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Pentagon Press Secretary Alyssa Farah in a statement disputed reports that the US military was considering sending 14,000 troops to the Middle East to counter Iran.

"This reporting by the @WSJ is wrong. The US is not sending 14,000 troops to the Middle East to confront Iran," Farah said on Wednesday in a Twitter post linked to the article.

​Farah also told Senator Josh Hawley in a Twitter post the same message after the lawmaker said he looked forward to hearing why the Pentagon was sending more troops and if the US military was preparing for a land war.

The WSJ said earlier on Wednesday, citing sources that the additional deployment would double personnel sent to the region since the US military buildup began in May - exactly a year after the unilateral withdrawal of the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA), also known as Iran nuclear deal.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pentagon chief wants Navy secretary to resign over SEAL case
US 25 November 05:21
Amazon files lawsuit contesting Pentagon's $10 billion cloud contract to Microsoft
Other News 23 November 08:14
U.S. defense chief rejects Amazon's accusations of bias in cloud contract
US 15 November 11:19
Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
US 15 November 10:35
Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 billion cloud computing contract
Other News 26 October 04:17
Pentagon chief visits Saudi Arabia as tensions simmer with Iran
US 21 October 22:32
Latest
Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs held meeting in Bratislava
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 07:00
At least 3 civilians hurt, 2 critically in shooting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
World 06:04
NATO must respond to Ankara’s S-400 purchase, find Way to deploy US systems in Turkey
World 04:49
Johnson says Britain can soon stop talking about Brexit if he wins vote
Europe 02:52
U.S. Navy warship seized missile parts suspected to be linked to Iran
US 01:53
Israeli police accuse two men of plotting terror attack in Jerusalem for Daesh
Israel 00:58
Gas explosion collapses three-story building in Polish ski resort
Europe 00:13
Mortar attack by militants in Syria's Aleppo province kills 8 children
Arab World 4 December 23:54
Clashes break out near presidential palace in Libyan capital
Arab World 4 December 23:01