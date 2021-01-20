Commerzbank deepens partnership with Microsoft
Commerzbank said on Wednesday that it would widen its partnership with Microsoft by putting a significant portion of its applications in the cloud, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The two companies have been working together since 2018, and Commerzbank has been trying to increasingly digitize its business in recent years.
