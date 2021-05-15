U.S. city Columbus agrees to pay 10 mln USD to family of unarmed black man killed by police

U.S. city Columbus, in the midwest state of Ohio, has agreed to pay 10 million U.S. dollars to the family of Andre Hill, an unarmed African American man who was shot dead by police in December, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The settlement, the largest in the city's history, will move to the Columbus City Council for a vote on Monday.

"No amount of money will ever bring Andre Hill back to his family, but we believe this is an important and necessary step in the right direction," City Attorney Zach Klein said in a press release on Friday afternoon.

The city also agreed to rename the gym located inside the Brentnell Community Center, which Hill frequented, the Andre Hill Gymnasium, according to local media reports.

Hill's daughter, Karissa Hill, said at a press conference on Friday that the settlement is "one step but it's not full justice."

Hill, 47, was exiting a garage at a home where he was a guest around 2 a.m. on Dec. 22 when he was shot and killed by then police officer Adam Coy, who was responding to a nonemergency disturbance call about a vehicle turning on and off.

Coy did not have his body camera on at the time of the shooting. The camera's look-back feature captured 60 seconds of video, but no audio, showing Hill held a cellphone in his hand and began walking toward the officers when he was shot four times by Coy.

Body camera footage from other responding officers showed more than 10 minutes passed before Hill was given any medical aid. He died about 30 minutes after the shooting at the hospital.

Coy was fired within a week of the shooting and has since been indicted on charges of murder, felonious assault and reckless homicide