Bipartisan group of U.S. senators reportedly agree on infrastructure package
A bipartisan group of senators has reached an agreement on a long-awaited infrastructure plan, U.S. media reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The agreement came a few weeks after U.S. President Joe Biden announced last month that he reached a deal with a bipartisan group of senators on a roughly 1.2-trillion-U.S. dollar infrastructure plan.
As the bipartisan group try to nail down details of the infrastructure package, Democratic leaders also seek to advance a separate 3.5-trillion-dollar bill, which aims to enact most of Biden's social-spending agenda without Republican support, using a process known as budget reconciliation.
Latest
Friendship, fruitful partnership between Azerbaijan and Israel - solid foundation for development of relations – Minister
Russian president discusses situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border during Security Council meeting
Rumors of Turkish Grand National Assembly's statement on creation of joint Turkic army - not true (VIDEO)
Mine clearance underway on suburbs of reservoir in Azerbaijan's liberated Khojaly - Trend TV (PHOTO)
Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries opens tender on modernization at polypropylene production plant
Prosecutor demands imprisonment for Armenian terrorists who tortured Azerbaijanis during first Karabakh war
Reconstruction of highway connecting several settlements under completion in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district (PHOTO)
Indian embassy in Baku inaugurates Indian Gallery within Gobustan National Historical Artistic Preserve (PHOTO)