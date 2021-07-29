Bipartisan group of U.S. senators reportedly agree on infrastructure package

US 29 July 2021 00:33 (UTC+04:00)
A bipartisan group of senators has reached an agreement on a long-awaited infrastructure plan, U.S. media reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The agreement came a few weeks after U.S. President Joe Biden announced last month that he reached a deal with a bipartisan group of senators on a roughly 1.2-trillion-U.S. dollar infrastructure plan.

As the bipartisan group try to nail down details of the infrastructure package, Democratic leaders also seek to advance a separate 3.5-trillion-dollar bill, which aims to enact most of Biden's social-spending agenda without Republican support, using a process known as budget reconciliation.

